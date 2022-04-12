Indonesia - Severe weather (ADINet, BMKG) (ECHO daily Flash of 12 April 2022)

Severe weather including heavy rainfall and strong winds was reported on 10-11 April across Sumatra Island (Indonesia), resulting in casualties. According to the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet), one person was injured in Lubuklinggau City (South Sumatra), while 1,780 people have been affected across Sumatra. Damage was reported to 360 houses. On 12-13 April, heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds is forecast over most of Sumatra, particularly over the areas in the north, west and south.