Indonesia - Severe weather (ADINet, BMKG, BNPB) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 November 2021)

Heavy rain and strong wind have been affecting parts of Indonesia, in particular central and northern Sumatra, eastern Java and southern Kalimantan (the Indonesian portion of Borneo) since 8 November, causing rivers overflow and floods that have resulted in population displacements and damage.

In Sumatra Island, the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet) reports nearly 950 affected people and more than 230 damaged houses across Hilir Regency (Riau Province) and South Aceh Regency (Aceh Province). The same source also reports 60 displaced people across Hilir Regency.

In addition, ADINet reports 300 affected people and 60 damaged houses in Malang City (East Java Province) as well as 480 affected people and 120 damaged houses across Tabalong Regency (South Kalimantan Province).