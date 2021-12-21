Indonesia
Indonesia - Severe weather ( ADINet, ADINet, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 December 2021)
- Heavy rainfall and strong winds in West Sumatra and West Sulawesi on 18-19 December have caused floods and triggered landslides.
- The ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet) confirms that 135 people have been displaced and more than 2,450 people affected by floods and landslides in Padang Pariaman Regency (West Sumatra). At least 250 houses and other infrastructure, including roads, sustained damage.
- Floods in Mamuju Regency (West Sulawesi) have affected more than 950 people and damaged 320 houses.
- On 21-22 December, moderate to heavy rain, lightning and strong winds are forecast over most of West Sumatra and West Sulawesi provinces.