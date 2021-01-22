Indonesia, Philippines - Earthquake (BNPB, GDACS, USGS) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 January 2021)

An earthquake of 7.0 M at a depth of 96 km occurred offshore between southern Philippines and northern-eastern Indonesia on 21 January at 12.23 UTC (21.23 local time). The epicentre was located in the southern Philippine Sea approximately 93 km northeast of Karakelong Island (Talaud Islands, north-eastern Indonesia) and 200 km south-east of the southeastern coast of Mindanao Island (southern Philippines).

USGS PAGER estimates that up to 6, 000 people were exposed to strong shaking and up to 173,000 people to moderate shaking. No tsunami warning has been issued.

Two aftershocks of magnitude 4.5 M and 4.6 M have been recorded in the area.