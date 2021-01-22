Indonesia + 1 more

Indonesia, Philippines - Earthquake (BNPB, GDACS, USGS) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 January 2021)

  • An earthquake of 7.0 M at a depth of 96 km occurred offshore between southern Philippines and northern-eastern Indonesia on 21 January at 12.23 UTC (21.23 local time). The epicentre was located in the southern Philippine Sea approximately 93 km northeast of Karakelong Island (Talaud Islands, north-eastern Indonesia) and 200 km south-east of the southeastern coast of Mindanao Island (southern Philippines).

  • USGS PAGER estimates that up to 6, 000 people were exposed to strong shaking and up to 173,000 people to moderate shaking. No tsunami warning has been issued.

  • Two aftershocks of magnitude 4.5 M and 4.6 M have been recorded in the area.

  • According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management, five houses and one building have been damaged in Talaud Islands.

