29 Sep 2018

Indonesia: Palu Earthquake and Tsunami

Report
from Oxfam
Published on 29 Sep 2018 View Original

"Oxfam's partners in Palu have been working closely with the National Disaster Management Agency in the affected area to assess the situation on the ground."
Maria Lauranti
Country Director of Oxfam in Indonesia

We are assessing damage and preparing to respond to devastating earthquake and tsunami Palu in Indonesia. Your donation to our emergency response fund will help us to respond in Indonesia and wherever urgent help is needed.

Oxfam and local partners in Indonesia are assessing the damage and preparing to respond following the devastating earthquake and tsunami.

The huge quake hit on Friday and triggered the tsunami. Buildings were smashed and homes swept away in the coastal town of Palu.

We have been working with local and national partners in Indonesia since 1957 and have previously established a Humanitarian Knowledge Hub which consists of 16 civil society organizations in Indonesia, led by Jamari Sakato. Oxfam in Indonesia has been working to strengthen the capacity of this alliance as the local force in disaster risk management, and it responded to help people affected by the Lombok earthquake in July 2018.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.