Indonesia: Palu Earthquake and Tsunami

"Oxfam's partners in Palu have been working closely with the National Disaster Management Agency in the affected area to assess the situation on the ground."

Maria Lauranti

Country Director of Oxfam in Indonesia

Oxfam and local partners in Indonesia are assessing the damage and preparing to respond following the devastating earthquake and tsunami.

The huge quake hit on Friday and triggered the tsunami. Buildings were smashed and homes swept away in the coastal town of Palu.

We have been working with local and national partners in Indonesia since 1957 and have previously established a Humanitarian Knowledge Hub which consists of 16 civil society organizations in Indonesia, led by Jamari Sakato. Oxfam in Indonesia has been working to strengthen the capacity of this alliance as the local force in disaster risk management, and it responded to help people affected by the Lombok earthquake in July 2018.