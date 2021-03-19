Indonesia, Padang Lawas District, North Sumatra Province (21:00 Mar 12 2021)

Description

Flash floods in the district. Padang Lawas, Prov. North Sumatra

Chronology:

• Due to high intensity rain, and the overflowing of the Batang Taris River

• When it happened: Friday, March 12, 2021, Pkl. 21.00 WIB

Location:

• Kec. Ulu Barumun

Ds. Pintu Padang

Ds. Paringgonan

Ds. Paringgonan Julu

Ds. Matondang

Ds. Simanuldang

Fatalities:

• ± 14 families were displaced

• ± 57 HHs affected

Material losses:

• 6 Units of Houses Severely Damaged (Drifting)

• 2 Houses were moderately damaged

• 6 Houses were slightly damaged

• ± 57 housing units affected

• Fasum and Fasos (Data Collection)

• TMA 50-300 cm

Effort:

BPBD Kab. Padang Lawas performs:

• Disaster Emergency Post

• Establishing refugee tents

• Distributing clean water and basic necessities

• Quick assess and coordinate with relevant agencies

State of the art:

• Until now, residents whose houses were washed away or collapsed are still taking refuge in refugee tents and some have fled to relatives' homes

• Floods leave mud material

• The Regent of Padang Lawas has declared a disaster emergency status (in process)

Urgent needs :

• Mobilization is difficult because there is no car for transporting goods or assistance

• Limited funds to supply basic food assistance

• Clothing (clothing)

• Basic food

• Clean water tank

• Vitamins and drugs

• Emergency Mck

• Car transporting goods

Source:

BPBD Kab. Padang Lawas

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS BNPB

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Padang Lawas District, North Sumatra Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 57

Affected Persons: 285

Displaced Persons: 70

Damages

Damaged houses: 57