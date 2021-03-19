Indonesia
Indonesia, Padang Lawas District, North Sumatra Province (21:00 Mar 12 2021)
Description
Flash floods in the district. Padang Lawas, Prov. North Sumatra
Chronology:
• Due to high intensity rain, and the overflowing of the Batang Taris River
• When it happened: Friday, March 12, 2021, Pkl. 21.00 WIB
Location:
• Kec. Ulu Barumun
Ds. Pintu Padang
Ds. Paringgonan
Ds. Paringgonan Julu
Ds. Matondang
Ds. Simanuldang
Fatalities:
• ± 14 families were displaced
• ± 57 HHs affected
Material losses:
• 6 Units of Houses Severely Damaged (Drifting)
• 2 Houses were moderately damaged
• 6 Houses were slightly damaged
• ± 57 housing units affected
• Fasum and Fasos (Data Collection)
• TMA 50-300 cm
Effort:
BPBD Kab. Padang Lawas performs:
• Disaster Emergency Post
• Establishing refugee tents
• Distributing clean water and basic necessities
• Quick assess and coordinate with relevant agencies
State of the art:
• Until now, residents whose houses were washed away or collapsed are still taking refuge in refugee tents and some have fled to relatives' homes
• Floods leave mud material
• The Regent of Padang Lawas has declared a disaster emergency status (in process)
Urgent needs :
• Mobilization is difficult because there is no car for transporting goods or assistance
• Limited funds to supply basic food assistance
• Clothing (clothing)
• Basic food
• Clean water tank
• Vitamins and drugs
• Emergency Mck
• Car transporting goods
Source:
BPBD Kab. Padang Lawas
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS BNPB
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Padang Lawas District, North Sumatra Province
Casualties
Affected Families: 57
Affected Persons: 285
Displaced Persons: 70
Damages
Damaged houses: 57