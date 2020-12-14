Indonesia: North Sulawesi Floods, Operation Update Report DREF n° MDRID018

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

The operation needed to be extended because there were delays in project activities, especially in psychosocial support and health promotion due to the lack of human resources in the local branch (South Bolaang Mongondow branch) and the human resources needed to be transferred from neighbouring branches to support the operation. Additionally, there were also delays in the mobilization of the household items due to travel restrictions which had caused the distribution activities to be delayed.

In order to implement the postponed activities under the EPoA, this operations update is to inform the extension of the timeframe of the operation by two months, increasing the implementation period from four to six months. At the same time, based on the updated situation at the targeted area, additional activities have been added based on the latest assessment and needs. Activities such as rehabilitation of communal wells and post-flood cleaning activity are being implemented on the field. These activities will be implemented along with water trucking activities since needs for clean water are still there.