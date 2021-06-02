Indonesia: North Sulawesi Floods, Final Report DREF Operation n° MDRID018

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

On Saturday 1 August 2020, a flash flood washed away 29 houses and damaged 64 houses in South Bolaang Mongondow district, North Sulawesi province. Prior to the flash flood, communities were already dealing with floods due to continuous heavy rain since 26 July 2020. The flash flood was triggered by heavy rainfall that lasted from 18:45 to 19:05 hours local time on 31 July 2020 causing overflow of several rivers in Bolangaso, Toluaya, Salongo, Nunuka, Mongolidia and Milangodaadan.

Based on a report from the Provincial Indonesian Disaster Management Authority (Badan Penanggulangan Bencana Daerah, BPBD), a total of 1,327 households (4,308 people) from 11 villages in three sub-districts were affected by the flash flood. In Salongo, Toluya, Soguo and West Salongo villages in Bolaang Uki sub-district, the floods affected 1,032 households (3,188 people); Biniha, South Biniha, Halabolu and Sindaka villages in Helumo sub-district affected 223 households (870 people); and in Pakuku Jaya, Milangodaa and West Milangodaa villages in Tomini sub-district, 62 households (250 people) were affected. One person was also reported missing due to the flash flood. The flash flood collapsed four bridges in the area, making access difficult. However, the community constructed a temporary bridge using wood and local resources.

In responding to the flood emergency that began on 25 July 2020, South Bolaang Mongondow district government declared an initial emergency status for the area from 26 July to 6 August 2020. Due to the impacts from the flash flood, which occurred on 1 August 2020, a decision was made to extend the emergency status until 26 August 2020 (based on the Head of District of Decision Letter number 158/2020 about the emergency status declaration for South Bolaang Mongondow floods and landslide response). According to field reports, the flood receded in most of the affected areas.

From 4 August 2020, there were eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Bolaang Mongondow district, with seven people recovered. To date, no positive cases have been reported from the evacuation zone. Conversely, dengue cases were reported within the affected area earlier in the year. From January to November 2020 there were 12 dengue cases and 1 fatality reported in South Bolaang Mongondow. According to the local health authority, this was due to the rainy season and poor drainage system in the area. Water borne diseases such as bacterial diarrhea, typhoid, Hepatitis A and Hepatitis E are all prevalent in Indonesia. Diarrhea remains one of the top ten causes of death in the country. Dengue is endemic in many cities and towns in the country and the infection rate increases every year. It is estimated that about 80 per cent of regencies and cities are affected.