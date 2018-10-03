03 Oct 2018

Indonesia needs emergency aid

Report
from IHH
Published on 02 Oct 2018

In addition to damage assessment operations, IHH Emergency Relief Teams that travelled to Palu, the city most affected by the disaster, following the earthquake and tsunami that struck Indonesia are continuing to distribute humanitarian aid supplies in the region.

The Palu city on the Sulawesi Island, that has a population of 18 million, and 644 thousand people in the Donggala Regency region were affected by the earthquake. Almost 1.500 people died in the earthquake, and there is concern that the death toll will rise. 59 thousand 400 people have managed to move to safe areas. These people are totally dependent on international aid. 65 thousand 733 homes were also damaged in the earthquake.

Logistic support is limited due to coordination issues. In view of this, the region is only accessible accompanied by security forces. As electricity supplies have not been restored yet, the people are rushing to petrol stations. People are waiting in long ques to buy fuel.

IHH’s efforts are continuing

In the second stage IHH teams, that are continuing aid efforts in the region at great speed, will be distributing 10 tons of rice to a thousand people. In addition, the teams will also be distributing hygiene packets, and food packets consisting of rice, eggs, cooking oil, sugar, biscuits, and drinking water to 300 families. IHH teams that reached the region after a 3 day tiring journey, initially distributed food and shelter supplies to 2 thousand earthquake victims.

IHH plans to continue its aid efforts in the region with the support of our donators until the crisis ends.

List of emergency needs:

  • Water tanks

  • Blankets

  • Food packets

  • Tents

  • Hygiene packets

  • Children packets

  • Clothing

  • Drinking water

To make a contribution

Donators who wish to give aid to help the Indonesian people through IHH can donate 5TL by texting DEPREM via SMS to 3072, or give aid contributions via IHH’s website and bank accounts again stating the DEPREM code.

