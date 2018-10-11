11 Oct 2018

Indonesia: MSF responds to earthquake and tsunami in Sulawesi

Report
from Médecins Sans Frontières
Published on 11 Oct 2018 View Original
© Sri Harjanti Wahyuningsih/MSF
Dr. Rangi Wirantika dresses the wound of a 4-year-old boy named Adam. He was wounded on the head as he was fleeing the earthquake and tsunami in Central Sulawesi, Indonesia.
© Sri Harjanti Wahyuningsih/MSF

Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has deployed a local team to Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, following a devastating earthquake and tsunami on September 28.

A team of Indonesian MSF colleagues composed of medical, water and sanitation, and logistics specialists, traveled to the affected areas to assess the situation. In collaboration with the Ministry of Health (MoH) team on the ground, MSF evaluated the needs in remote and rural areas, as the massive government response is concentrated mainly in the areas around the Palu City coastline and Petobo to the south. After initial constraints in transportation and access to various locations, our team managed to reach the affected areas, mainly around the sub-district of South Dolo, Sigi, and further north along the west coast of Donggala district, which is home to over 50,000 people.

“Until today [October 11], we still see patients with closed fractures due to the impact of the earthquake. We have been working closely with the Health Agency, and our mobile clinic team travels every day to provide access to health services for these patients,” said Dr. Rangi Wirantika, one of the doctors in the field.

Two local psychologists will soon join the team to provide mental health care to medical staff of the health centers and to those most affected by the disaster.

As services in Palu City are slowly resuming, the main priority now is to provide support to health centers in more remote areas to restart their primary health care activities and ensure the prevention of epidemics such as diarrhea, skin diseases, and measles. Restarting routine vaccination, data collection, and epidemiological surveillance for different diseases will also be part of the support provided by our team. Temporary structures for consultations and maternity services will also be installed, and access to sufficient clean water will be provided.

As part of the initial response, the MSF team, together with local communities, managed to access the medical stocks in a damaged clinic and transferred supplies to a neighboring house in order to restart medical consultations and provide medication.

"The affected communities have limited access to clean water, which is important to reduce the risk of possible epidemics. In some areas, people have to walk for up to two kilometers just to get water," said Timothius S.P. Benu, a water and sanitation specialist. The main goal for MSF will be to ensure that these communities have access to safe water, including by repairing or cleaning existing sources, such as hand pumps or wells, or setting up temporary solutions, such as water tanks and water treatment systems.

While conducting these activities, the MSF team will continue to assess the needs in surrounding areas and respond accordingly.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.