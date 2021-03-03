Indonesia

Indonesia - Mount Sinabung volcanic eruption (BNPB) (ECHO Daily Flash of 03 March 2021)

  • Since 1 March, Mount Sinabung volcano, located in the Karo Regency (North Sumatra Province), erupted again sending ash plumes 5,000 meters high. Three major eruptions produced pyroclastic flows that reached up to 5 km down the south-eastern slope of the volcano.

  • According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB), a total of 40 villages across Tiganderketm, Kutabuluh and Tigabinaga Districts were affected by volcanic ashfall.

  • National and local deployed authorities around 100 personnel in the volcanic ash cleaning activities over the three affected Districts.

  • The Mount Sinabung Disaster Emergency Response Task Force is constantly monitoring the volcanic activity. The alert status of the volcano stands at the third level.

