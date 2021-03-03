Indonesia - Mount Sinabung volcanic eruption (BNPB) (ECHO Daily Flash of 03 March 2021)

Since 1 March, Mount Sinabung volcano, located in the Karo Regency (North Sumatra Province), erupted again sending ash plumes 5,000 meters high. Three major eruptions produced pyroclastic flows that reached up to 5 km down the south-eastern slope of the volcano.

According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB), a total of 40 villages across Tiganderketm, Kutabuluh and Tigabinaga Districts were affected by volcanic ashfall.

National and local deployed authorities around 100 personnel in the volcanic ash cleaning activities over the three affected Districts.