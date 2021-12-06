Indonesia - Mount Semeru volcanic eruption, update (GDACS, BNPB, ADINet, MAGMA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 December 2021)

The activity of Mount Semeru, located in Lumajang Regency (East Java Province), is ongoing. Six explosions have been recorded after the main event occurred on 4 December, where pyroclastic flows affected several parts of Lumajang Regency.

According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB), the number of fatalities has increased to 15 and 27 people are missing, and 169 have been injured. More than 1,700 people have been displaced in 19 refugee posts, 5,205 people have been affected as well as 2,970 houses across Lumajang Regency and Malang Regency in Java Province.

National and local authorities are providing help for those affected with family equipment, masks, ready-to-eat food, side dishes and blankets.

The Multiplatform Application for Geohazard Mitigation and Assessment in Indonesia (MAGMA) reports that the alert level is at 2 (on a scale from 1 to 4).