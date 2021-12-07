Indonesia
Indonesia - Mount Semeru volcanic eruption, update (DG ECHO, DG ECHO Partners, GDACS, BNPB, MAGMA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 December 2021)
- On 6 December at 10.54 UTC, Mount Semeru, located in East Java Province, erupted again and an ash column was observed approximately 1,000 m above the peak. The number of casualties, following the main eruption of 4 December has been rising.
- The number of fatalities has increased to 34 and 17 people remain missing. At least 5,205 people affected, including 3,697 people displaced according to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB).
- More than 980 joint personnel deployed by national authorities are conducting the search and evacuation activities.
- There is a need for further preparation of evacuation centres, public kitchens and vehicles for relief item distribution. At least 58 institutions, ranging from government agencies, NGOs, Indonesian Red Cross and private sector are providing assistance.
- The alert level of the volcano stands at 2 (on a scale from 1 to 4) as reported by the Multiplatform Application for Geohazard Mitigation and Assessment in Indonesia (MAGMA).