Indonesia - Mount Merapi volcanic eruption update (BNPB) (ECHO Daily Flash of 08 January 2021)

Mount Merapi continues its activity characterized by lava and pyroclastic flow.

The Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) reports 1,342 evacuated people in 9 evacuation points across 4 Regencies (Sleman, Magelang, Boyolali and Klaten) located in the Yogyakarta Special Administrative Region and Central Java Province.

National and local authorities are constantly monitoring the volcanic activity.