Indonesia - Mount Merapi volcanic eruption (GDACS, BNPB, VAAC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 February 2020)
Mount Merapi, located between Central Java and Yogyakarta provinces erupted an ash column of 2,000 metres on 13 February, sending volcanic ash north-west.
According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB), an Alert Level 2 is in place and residents and tourists are recommended to remain outside a 3 km radius from the centre of the volcano.
An orange aviation advisory is also in effect over the area.