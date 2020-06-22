Indonesia
Indonesia - Mount Merapi volcanic eruption (GDACS, BNPB, BPPTKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 June 2020)
- On 21 June, Mount Merapi, located between Central Java Province and the Special Region of Yogyakarta erupted, the ash column raised 6,000 metres and moved westward.
- The Center for Investigation and Development of Geological Disaster Technology (BPPTKG), reports that the ashfall covered the Districts of Magelang (Central Java Province) and Kulonprogo (Special Region of Yogyakarta). Some villages, especially Kemiren, Srumbung and Banyuadem experienced heavy amount of ashfall.
- According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB), the alert level stands at 2, residents and tourists are recommended not to access in a 3 km redius from the centre of the volcano.