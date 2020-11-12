Indonesia
Indonesia - Mount Merapi volcanic eruption (GDACS, BNPB, BPPTKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 November 2020)
Mount Merapi, located between Central Java Province and the Special Region of Yogyakarta has increased the volcanic activity with explosive eruptions and associated flank collapse.
According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB), 1,294 people have been evacuated from the Regencies of Magelang (835), Sleman (203), Boyolali (133) and Klaten (123).
The Center for Investigation and Development of Geological Disaster Technology (BPPTKG), increased the alert status of the volcano to the third level.