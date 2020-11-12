Indonesia

Indonesia - Mount Merapi volcanic eruption (GDACS, BNPB, BPPTKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 November 2020)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

  • Mount Merapi, located between Central Java Province and the Special Region of Yogyakarta has increased the volcanic activity with explosive eruptions and associated flank collapse.

  • According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB), 1,294 people have been evacuated from the Regencies of Magelang (835), Sleman (203), Boyolali (133) and Klaten (123).

  • The Center for Investigation and Development of Geological Disaster Technology (BPPTKG), increased the alert status of the volcano to the third level.

Related Content