16 Oct 2019

Indonesia - Mount Merapi volcanic eruption (DG ECHO, GDACS, BNPB, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 October 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 16 Oct 2019 View Original

  • Mount Merapi, located between Central Java and Yogyakarta provinces erupted with an ash column of 3,000 metres on 14 October.

  • According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB), the volcanic ash moved south-west, reaching the districts of Dukun, Salam and Srumbung (Magelang Regency, central Java Province).

  • The authorities provided masks for those affected by the ash fall and have issued a hazard range radius of 3 km from the centre of the volcano.

  • The national volcanology agency issued an orange volcano observatory notice for aviation, indicating the possibility of a further eruption.

