Indonesia - Mount Merapi volcanic eruption (DG ECHO, GDACS, BNPB, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 October 2019)

Mount Merapi, located between Central Java and Yogyakarta provinces erupted with an ash column of 3,000 metres on 14 October.

According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB), the volcanic ash moved south-west, reaching the districts of Dukun, Salam and Srumbung (Magelang Regency, central Java Province).

The authorities provided masks for those affected by the ash fall and have issued a hazard range radius of 3 km from the centre of the volcano.