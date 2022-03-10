Indonesia
Indonesia- Mount Merapi, volcanic eruption (BPPTKG, MAGMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 March 2022)
- Over the past few days, Mount Merapi, located between Central Java Province and the Special Region of Yogyakarta, increased its volcanic activity with pyroclastic and lava flows that descended into the southwestern flank about 2 km from the summit.
- According to media reports, 253 people have been evacuated to temporary shelters in Glagaharjo and Umbulharjo villages (Special Region of Yogyakarta). Ashfall covered several villages close to the volcano, but no casualties have been recorded.
- The eruption is ongoing and according to the Geological Agency of Indonesia (MAGMA), the alert level status, on a scale from 1 to 4, is set at level 3 (the results of visual and instrumental observations show an increase in activity or the volcano erupts).