Indonesia

Indonesia - Mount Merapi volcanic eruption (BNPB, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 January 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original
  • Mount Merapi, located between Central Java Province and the Special Region of Yogyakarta has increased the volcanic activity with lava and pyroclastic flows.
  • Media report, as of 7 January, 500 evacuated people across Magelang Regency (Central Java).
  • According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB), the alert status of the volcano stands at the third level.

Related Content