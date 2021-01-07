Skip to main content
Indonesia
Indonesia - Mount Merapi volcanic eruption (BNPB, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 January 2021)
- Mount Merapi, located between Central Java Province and the Special Region of Yogyakarta has increased the volcanic activity with lava and pyroclastic flows.
- Media report, as of 7 January, 500 evacuated people across Magelang Regency (Central Java).
- According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB), the alert status of the volcano stands at the third level.
