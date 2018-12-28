Indonesia: Mount Anak Krakatau Eruption and Sunda Strait Tsunami 2018: Information Bulletin 2

Situation Update A tsunami hit the coasts of the Sunda Strait of Indonesia on 22 December 2018. The provinces of Banten and Lampung from both sides of the Strait are reportedly most affected.

Government’s figures as of 1pm of 25 December 2018 showed that at least 429 people have lost their lives, 1,485 people injured, 154 people missing and 16,082 people displaced. At least 882 houses, 73 hotels and 434 ships are damaged. The reported figures are expected to increase, as more areas become accessible. Electricity in some areas are still down while restoration of power network is still in progress.

Emergency response phase has been declared by the Government for Lampung Selatan and Pandeglang a District until 29 December 2018 and 4 January 2019 respectively.

Red Cross Actions International Red Cross has already mobilized HKD 2.6 million from its Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) on 25 December 2018 to support the Indonesia Red Cross Society (Palang Merah Indonesia, PMI) for the immediate response in the provinces of Banten and Lampung. It aims at assisting a total of 7,000 people in 1 month for immediate relief.

Within hours after the tsunami, Indonesia Red Cross Society (PMI) deployed teams to support the emergency response. As of 25 December 2018, PMI has been providing the following assistances.

Support evacuation

Conduct need assessment

Delivered 5,000 litre of clean water by 14 water trucks

Distributed 5,484 kitchen sets

Dispatching 350 blankets, 2,000 tarpaulins, 40 cleaning kit, 360 hygiene kits, 650 mattresses, 20 shovels, 142 body bags, and 80 bucket.

Providing first aid and medical services by mobilizing 24 ambulances with medical crew, 1 team of orthopedic specialist doctors and 5 mobile clinic teams

Supporting search and rescue by mobilization of 2 helicopters

Hong Kong Red Cross Actions

In coordination with the International Red Cross and Indonesia Red Cross Society (PMI), Hong Kong Red Cross (HKRC) is closely monitoring the situation and will define support to the relief action based on needs assessment. We welcomes donation to support the operation, with the generous support from the Hong Kong Public, as of the time of reporting, we have received approximately HK$23,700 donations.

Emergency tracing service is offered to people in Hong Kong looking for missing families in Indonesia due to this disaster.

In addition to the current Tsunami in Sunda Strait, HKRC has recently mobilized HKD 3.7 million in response to the relief and recovery actions for the earthquakes and tsunami in Lombok and Sulawesi from July to October. For details, please refer to these work reports.

General Enquiry

Please call 2802-0016, fax to 2802-0017 or email to relief@redcross.org.hk.

For emergency tracing service enquiries, please click here or call 2507-7135.