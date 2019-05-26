Indonesia - Mount Agung Volcano eruption (DG ECHO, PVMBG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 May 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 26 May 2019 — View Original
- According to the Indonesian Centre of Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG), the Mount Agung erupted again on 24 May 2019 (the third time in May).
- The eruption started spewing lava and rocks approximately 2.5-3 km out from the crater and volcanic ash was moving to the southern area of the mountain followed by a volcanic ash rain in nine different villages.
- No immediate evacuation was called as the villages are well within the safe zone. People have been requested to not conduct any activities in the radius of four kilometers.
- Only a few flights were cancelled since the wind temporarily drifted the ash cloud towards the south, where the Denpasar International airport is located.