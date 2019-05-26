26 May 2019

Indonesia - Mount Agung Volcano eruption (DG ECHO, PVMBG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 May 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 26 May 2019 View Original
  • According to the Indonesian Centre of Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG), the Mount Agung erupted again on 24 May 2019 (the third time in May).
  • The eruption started spewing lava and rocks approximately 2.5-3 km out from the crater and volcanic ash was moving to the southern area of the mountain followed by a volcanic ash rain in nine different villages.
  • No immediate evacuation was called as the villages are well within the safe zone. People have been requested to not conduct any activities in the radius of four kilometers.
  • Only a few flights were cancelled since the wind temporarily drifted the ash cloud towards the south, where the Denpasar International airport is located.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.