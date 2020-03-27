Indonesia
Indonesia – Merapi volcano eruption (DG ECHO, IFRC, government agencies) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 March 2020)
- Merapi volcano, located in the bordering areas of Yogyakarta and Central Java Province erupted on 27 March 2020, 10:56 Western Indonesia Time (GMT+7). The volcano spewed out 5,000 metres high ash column from its summit (around 7,968 metres above the sea level).
- The current status of Merapi volcano is at the Caution level (Level II) , with recommendations to be cautious to the potential hazard of the hot clouds. No human activities are allowed in the areas within the 3 km radius from the peak.