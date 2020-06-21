Indonesia, Merapi Volcano Eruption (10:00 Jun 21 2020)

Indonesia

• The Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG) has reported that an eruption occurred at Mount Merapi on June 21, 2020 at 09.13 WIB (02.13 UTC). The first eruption was recorded on a seismogram with an amplitude of 75 mm and a duration of 328 seconds. The wind was blowing in a westward direction during the eruption. The second eruption occurred at 09.27 WIB (02.27 UTC) with an amplitude of 75 mm and a duration of 100 seconds. A three (3) km-radius hazard distance from the summit was delineated.

• PVMBG has issued Volcano Observatory Notice for Aviation report (VONA) related to the eruption of Merapi at 09.48 WIB (02.48 UTC). Aviation color code raised to: RED (from previously Orange) due to the eruption with volcanic ash cloud at 02.13 UTC (09.13 local) and 02.27 UTC (09.27 local). Ashcloud is moving westward. The best estimate of ash-cloud top is around 28,698 ft (8,968 m) above sea level (may be higher than what can be observed clearly since height data source is from a ground observation).

• Based on Pacific Disaster Center’s (PDC-Global) hazard brief, it is estimated that 184,273 people, 40,949 households, and $ 579 Million (USD) of infrastructure are within 10 km (6 miles) and more likely to be adversely impacted, and that 4.08 Million people, 907,149 households, and $ 20.9 Billion (USD) of infrastructure are 10-30 km (6-18 miles) from the volcano. The cost represents the total replacement value of the infrastructure.

• The Magelang Regency Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) reports that light and heavy volcanic ash rain (up to 10.40 WIB) showered 39 villages in 8 sub-districts in the Magelang Regency: Srumbung (heavy), Dukun (light), Sawangan (light), Salam (light), Muntilan (light), Ngluwar (light), Mungkid (light), and Borobudur (light).

• Indonesia’s Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB) reports that thin ash is distributed in several areas around the slopes of Mount Merapi (Tlogo Lele, Boyolali Regency, Central Java). Whereas in other places, residents in the Turi, Pakem and Yogyakarta cities do not see volcanic ash.

• PVMBG has placed Mount Merapi Status at level II or 'Alert' status since May 21, 2018 and people are advised to remain calm and not panic.

• The AHA Centre is continuously monitoring the event and will issue updates should there be any significant development.