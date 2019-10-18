Indonesia: Maluku Earthquake - Information bulletin

The situation

A magnitude of 6.5 earthquake struck Maluku Island, Indonesia on Thursday, 26 September 2019, at 08:46 local time, but no tsunami warning was issued. The epicentre of the earthquake located about 40 km northeast of Ambon at a 10 km depth. The tremor was felt in neighbouring areas (MMI); V Ambon, V Kairatu, II-III Paso, II Banda. Since then until 13 October 2019, Meteorology,

Climatology, and Geophysical Agency (BMKG) recorded 1,468 aftershocks, 171 quakes were felt across Kairatu, Ambon V MMI, Masohi III MMI, dan Banda II MMI.

Local Disaster Management Agency of Maluku province (BPBD Maluku Province) noted as of 9 October 2019, the earthquake has displaced nearly 170,900 people. As much as 39 people have been killed and 1,578 injured. It caused an extensive damage to 512 public facilities such like health facilities, schools, bridges, local market and place of worships, with nearly 6,355 houses damaged (1,273 heavily damaged, 1,837 moderately damaged and 3,425 lightly damaged).

The provincial government declared a state of emergency from 26 September until 9 October 2019 followed by Ambon city government, Central Maluku district and West Seram District. Central Maluku and West Seram extended the state of emergency from 10 October to 16 October 2019.

There are three most affected areas in Maluku province: Ambon City, Central Maluku District, and West Seram District. Most affected sub-districts in Ambon City are Nusaniwe, Sirimau, Baguala, Teluk ambon and Leitimur.

Selatan. The most displaced people can be found in Baguala. Most affected sub-districts in Central Maluku are Salahutu, Haruku Island and Leihitu. Whereas in West Seram, most affected sub-districts are in Kairatu, Seram Barat, Inamosol, Amaratu and Kairatu Barat.

Though the situation is improving, people are still living in the shelters and reluctant to return to their houses, especially those who live in remote areas. This is due to fears of an incoming tsunami from fake news spread online. Government officials called on residents to remain calm as they asserted that the circulating information was fake news and could not be confirmed. This situation is still challenging to the responding agencies in collecting data and distributing aid.

Health condition of the displaced communities are stated declining because of the rainy season and practice of open defecation.

Based on initial information from BNPB and PMI Post-Commando, the immediate needs include tarpaulins, clean water, medical services, medicines, blankets, sleeping mats, baby and elderly kits, instant food and emergency latrines. Since then, BNPB has provided portable toilets, field kitchen, medical staffs, and psychosocial care into the lists. BNPB has established a command post at Aula Korem and is continuously coordinating with the local disaster management agency and other agencies for response. BNPB has provided ready -to-use funds of approximately IDR one billion and 15 units of shelters, one unit of portable light tower, a field hospital, 419 matrasses, 200 sets of family kits, 500 sheets of blankets and clothing. BPBD has established shelter and tents around Haukussy Hospital and Tulehu Hospital.

In response to the damaged houses, the government is providing the affected population with financial stimulus depending on the level of damage. Heavily damaged houses population are allocated with IDR 50 mil IDR per HH, moderately damaged with IDR 25 mil per HH, and slightly damaged with IDR 10 mil per HH.