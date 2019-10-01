01 Oct 2019

Indonesia – Maluku earthquake (DG ECHO, government, partners) (ECHO Daily Flash of 1 October 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 01 Oct 2019 View Original

Copernicus activation

  • Following the 6.5-magnitude earthquake on 26 September, a state of emergency is in effect at provincial level until 9 October.
  • 9,512 households or 50,889 people were affected in Ambon, with the sub-districts of Nusaniwe, Sirimau, Baguala, Teluk ambon, and Leitimur Selatan most affected.
  • According to the latest report from the National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) of 30 September, 31 people are confirmed dead, 179 injured and 136,030 people displaced. At least 2,675 houses were damaged as well as 30 buildings and 25 places of worship.
  • The European Commission’s Copernicus emergency satellite mapping service was activated for the affected area on 30 September.
  • Moderate to heavy rainfall is forecast over the affected area for 1-2 October.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.