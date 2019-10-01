Indonesia – Maluku earthquake (DG ECHO, government, partners) (ECHO Daily Flash of 1 October 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 01 Oct 2019 — View Original
Copernicus activation
- Following the 6.5-magnitude earthquake on 26 September, a state of emergency is in effect at provincial level until 9 October.
- 9,512 households or 50,889 people were affected in Ambon, with the sub-districts of Nusaniwe, Sirimau, Baguala, Teluk ambon, and Leitimur Selatan most affected.
- According to the latest report from the National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) of 30 September, 31 people are confirmed dead, 179 injured and 136,030 people displaced. At least 2,675 houses were damaged as well as 30 buildings and 25 places of worship.
- The European Commission’s Copernicus emergency satellite mapping service was activated for the affected area on 30 September.
- Moderate to heavy rainfall is forecast over the affected area for 1-2 October.