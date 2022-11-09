Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand - Floods (ADINet, MET Malaysia, TMD, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 9 November 2022)

Recent heavy rainfall has caused floods across the Malay Peninsula in southern Thailand and northern Malaysia, and the Sumatra Island of Indonesia.

The ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet) reports 25,605 affected people and 5,121 damaged houses by floods across five provinces of southern Thailand (Satun, Songkhla, Yala, Trang, Nakhon Si Thammarat). In Peninsular Malaysia, flooding that occurred in Kelantan and Pahang States resulted in 278 people being displaced to six evacuation centres.

Flooding in Batu Bara Regency (North Sumatra, Indonesia) affected about 4,580 people and nearly 920 houses.