Indonesia, Malaysia - Severe weather (BNPB, BMKG, MET Malaysia, AHA Centre, Reliefweb) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 March 2021)

Days of heavy rain and strong winds in central Indonesia and southern Malaysia resulted in river overflow and floods.

The Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) and the AHA Centre report nearly 1,100 affected and more than 275 damaged building across Central Kalimantan Province (in Murung Raya Regency) and West Java Province (in Bogor Regency and Bandung City).

In Bandung Regency (West Java Province) 5 people were injured, around 1,500 affected and more than 300 buildings damaged by the strong winds.