Indonesia, Malaysia - Floods (BMKG, Malaysia Meteorological Department, ADINet, ADINet) (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 September 2022)

Heavy rain has been affecting parts of Indonesia and Malaysia over the past few days, causing widespread floods and leading to casualties and damage.

According to the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet), in Indonesia, two people have been injured, more than 3,300 people affected as well as 1,080 houses in Bontang City area (East Kalimantan Province, central-northern Indonesia). In Malaysia, 130 people have been evacuated in two evacuation centres across Baling District (Kedah State, northern Malaysia).