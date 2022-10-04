Indonesia, Malaysia - Floods and landslides (ADINet, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 4 October 2022)

- Heavy rainfall has been affecting northern Indonesia (in particular the Sumatra Island) and the neighbouring Peninsular Malaysia (particularly the southernmost State of Johor) over the last 48 hours, causing floods and landslides that have resulted in evacuations and damage.
- The ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet) reports, as of 4 October, 271 evacuated people in four evacuation centres across Keluang, Kulaijaya, and Pontian Districts (Johor State, Malaysia) due to floods. ADINet also reports more than 2,100 affected people and over 450 damaged houses across the Regencies of Solok City and Padang City (West Sumatra Province, Indoensia) due to floods and landslides.
- Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rinfall with locally very heavy rainfall is forecast over the whole Sumatra Island and Peninsular Malaysia.
