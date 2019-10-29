29 Oct 2019

Indonesia, Malaysia - Flood (NADMA, FloodList, BMKG, MetMalaysia, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 October 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 29 Oct 2019 View Original

Floodwaters have inundated several districts of North Sumatra, and Aceh provinces (Sumatra Island), following heavy rain on 26-27 October.

According to media reports, 1,087 houses were flooded in 11 districts of Batu Bara Regency, 500 houses damaged in Mandailing Natal Regency (North Sumatra), and another 300 in West Aceh Regency (Aceh). Thousands of people have been displaced.

Flooding in eastern Peninsular Malaysia has affected 2,412 people, who are sheltering in temporary accommodation centres.

Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are forecast over North Sumatra Island, eastern and western Peninsular Malaysia over 29-30 October.

