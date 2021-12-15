Indonesia, M7.4 Earthquake in East Flores Regency (East Nusa Tenggara) (14 Dec 2021)

Nusa Tenggara Timur, Indonesia

Event Date : Tue, 14 Dec 2021

AHADID : AHA-EQ-2021-001113-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Tue, 14 Dec 2021 10:20:23

AFFECTED AREA/S

Flores Timur, Kepulauan Selayar, Lembata, Makassar, Manggarai, Manggarai Barat, Muna, Nagekeo, Sikka

DESCRIPTION

1. SEQUANCE OF EVENTS:

- 1020 HRS UTC+7: M7.5 with 12 Km depth reported by BMKG. Tsunami Warning has been issued by BMKG. NWS Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre also issued Tsunami Warning;

- 1041 HRS UTC+7: BMKG recorded highest aftershocks M5.6 with 10 Km depth;

- 1048 HRS UTC+7: BMKG updated M7.5 with 12 Km dept to M7.4 with 10 Km depth;

- 1122 HRS UTC+7: Tsunami warning has been ended by NWS Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre;

- 1224 HRS UTC+7: Tsunami warning has been ended by BMKG;

2. BACKGROUND: Considering the location of the epicenters and the depth of the hypocentre, the earthquakes that occurred are results of the activity of the active fault in the Flores Sea. BMKG monitoring results showed that there were 20 aftershocks with a maximum magnitude of M5.6.

3. PRELIMINARY ANALYSIS: this is a very strong earthquake, and it is very shallow (shallower quakes generally tend to be more damaging than deeper quakes). It is estimated that 2.08 Million people, 462,691 households, and $10.7 Billion (USD) of infrastructure (total replacement cost).

4. Affected Location:

I . Provinsi Nusa Tenggara Timur

• Kab. Flores Timur

• Kab. Sikka

• Kab. Lembata

• Kab. Manggarai

• Kab. Nagekeo

• Kab. Kep. Selayar

• Kab. Buton

• Kab. Wakatobi

• Kab. Sabu Raijua

• Kota Baubau

• Kab. Manggarai Barat

II. Provinsi Sulawesi Selatan

• Kota Makasar

• Kab. Selayar

III. Provinsi Sulawesi Tenggara

• Kab. Muna

5. Significant Aftershocks:

1. Info Gempa Mag:5.6, 14-Des-21 10:41:56 WIB, Lok:7.81 LS,122.34 BT (89 km BaratLaut LARANTUKA-NTT), Kedlmn:10 Km ::BMKG

2. Info Gempa Mag:5.5, 14-Des-21 10:47:02 WIB, Lok:7.55 LS,121.75 BT (129 km BaratLaut MAUMERE-SIKKA-NTT), Kedlmn:10 Km ::BMKG

3. Info Gempa Mag:5.0, 14-Des-21 12:46:41 WIB, Lok:7.54 LS,121.78 BT (129 km BaratLaut MAUMERE-SIKKA-NTT), Kedlmn:10 Km ::BMKG

4. Info Gempa Mag:5.4, 14-Des-21 15:31:31 WIB, Lok:7.59 LS,122.40 BT (102 km BaratLaut LARANTUKA-NTT), Kedlmn:12 Km ::BMKG

5. Info Gempa Mag:5.2, 14-Des-21 15:57:34 WIB, Lok:7.70 LS,122.03 BT (104 km BaratLaut MAUMERE-SIKKA-NTT), Kedlmn:97 Km ::BMKG

Damage and impact assessments are ongoing