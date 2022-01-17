Indonesia, M6.6 Earthquake in Pandeglang Regency (Banten) (14 Jan 2022)

Banten, Indonesia

Event Date : Fri, 14 Jan 2022

AHADID : AHA-EQ-2022-000046-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Fri, 14 Jan 2022 16:05:41

AFFECTED AREA/S

Bekasi, Bogor, Cianjur, Cilegon, Depok, Jakarta Barat, Jakarta Pusat, Jakarta Selatan, Jakarta Timur, Jakarta Utara, Karawang, Kepulauan Seribu, Kota Bogor, Kota Serang, Kota Tangerang, Lampung Barat, Lampung Selatan, Lebak, Pandeglang, Serang, Sukabumi, Tangerang, Tangerang Selatan

DESCRIPTION

Earthquake 6.6 SR, in Kab. Pandeglang, Prov. Banten

Update : Sunday, January 16, 2022, Pkl. 11.30 WIB

Impacts:

• 12 people injured*

• 30 families / 133 people affected (data collection)*

• 2 families/ 6 people displaced (data collection)*

*still under data collection

Material Losses:

• 316 housing units (RB)

• 462 housing units (RS)

• 1,162 housing units (RR)

• 21 school units damaged

• 14 units of health facilities were damaged

• 4 Government Office Units damaged

• 3 units of damaged business premises

• 9 units of worship facilities damaged

With the following details:

I. Prov. Banten :

1. Kab. Pandeglang

• There is Damage in Kab. Pandeglang as follows:

- 2 people (LB)

- 8 people (LR)

- 299 housing units (RB)

- 408 housing units (RS)

- 992 housing units (RR)

- 15 School Units Damaged

- 14 Health Center units damaged

- 3 Village Office Units damaged

- 3 Business units damaged

- 10 Units of Worship Facilities were damaged

2. Kab. Serang

• There is Damage as follows:

- 10 units of hospital houses

- 11 families / 44 people affected

3. Kab. Lebak

• There is Damage to Kab. Lebak in 16 Districts as follows:

- 2 Persons (LR)

- 17 housing units (RB)

- 33 housing units (RS)

- 157 housing units (RR)

- 6 school units damaged

- 2 Units of Worship Facilities are damaged

- 1 Village Office Unit damaged

4. Kab. Tangerang

• There is Damage to Kab. Tangerang as follows:

- 3 housing units (RS)

5. Serang City

• No Damage and Casualties in Serang City

II. Prov. DKI Jakarta

1. East Jakarta City

• No Damage and Casualties in East Jakarta City

2. Central Jakarta City

• No Damage and Victims in Central Jakarta

3. South Jakarta City

• No Damage and Casualties in South Jakarta City

4. North Jakarta City

• No Damage and Casualties in North Jakarta City

5. West Jakarta City

• No Damage and Victims in West Jakarta City

6. Kab. Kepulauan Seribu

• No Damage and Victims in Kab. Thousand Islands

III. Prov. West Java

1. Kab. Cianjur

• No Damage and Victims in kab. Cianjur

2. Kab. Sukabumi

• There is Damage to Kab. Sukabumi as follows:

- 3 housing units (RS)

- 6 housing units (RR)

- 7 families/41 people affected

3. Kab. Bogor

• There is Damage to Kab. Bogor in 16 Subdistricts as follows:

- 5 housing units (RS)

- 7 housing units (RR)

- 2 families / 6 souls evacuated

- 12 families/ 48 people affected

4. Bogor City

• No Damage and Casualties in Bogor City

5. Depok City

• No Damage and Victims in Depok City

6. Kab. Bekasi

• No Damage and Victims in Kab. Bekasi

7. Kab. Karawang

• No Damage and Victims in Kab. Karawang

IV. Prov. Lampung

1. Kab. West Lampung

• No Damage and Victims in Kab. West Lampung

2. Kab. South Lampung

• No Damage and Victims in Kab. South Lampung

Effort :

• The Regent of Pandeglang declare the Emergency Response Status for the Earthquake with the Number: 360/Kep.39-Huk/2022, for 14 TMT Days, January 14 s.d. January 27, 2022.

• The Regent of Pandeglang established the Command Post for Earthquake Disaster Emergency Management Number: 3600.05/Kep.40-Huk/2022, with the Commander of the Command Post for the Regional Secretary Kab. Pandeglang.

• The Regent of Lebak declare the Status of Emergency Response to Earthquake Disasters with the Number: 360/Kep.39-BPBD/2022, for 14 TMT Days, January 14 s.d. January 27, 2022

• BPBD Kab. Serang conducts monitoring to the areas affected by the Earthquake

• BPBD Kab. Serang sends logistical assistance to areas affected by the Earthquake

• BNPB TEAM

- The BNPB team provides emergency management assistance

- The Pusdatinmashumas team is doing mapping in Tamanjaya Village, Kec. Sumur, Kab. Pandeglang

- The BNPB team provided symbolic assistance to DSP in the amount of IDR 500,000,000

- The BNPB team provided assistance in the form of 500 packages of Family Equipment, 300 Sheets of Blankets, 5,000 Pcs of KF94 Masks, 3 Sets of Refugee Tents.

- The BNPB team together with the related SKPD Pandeglang regent reviewed the Earthquake Location in Kec. Sumur

- The BNPB team together with the coordinating minister for PMK visited the location of the school in the Kec. Sumur

Source :

• Pusdalops BPBD Prov. Banten

• BNPB Kab. Pandeglang

• BNPB Kab. Lebak

• BNPB Kab. Serang

• Pusdalops BPBD Pandeglang Regency

• BPBD Prov. DKI Jakarta

• Sumur Police

• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Serang

• Serang City BPBD

• BPBD, Lebak Regency

• DKI Jakarta Provincial BPBD Pusdalops

• BPBD Kab. Cianjur

• BPBD Kab. Sukabumi

• BPBD Kab. Bogor

• Bogor City BPBD Pusdalops

• Damkar PB Depok City

• BPBD Kab. West Lampung

• BPBD Bekasi

• BPBD Kab. Karawang

• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Sukabumi

• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. South Lampung

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

