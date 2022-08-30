Indonesia, M6.4 Earthquake in West Sumatra (29 Aug 2022)

Sumatera Barat, Indonesia
Event Date : Mon, 29 Aug 2022
AHADID : AHA-EQ-2022-000910-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Mon, 29 Aug 2022 10:29:14
AFFECTED AREA/S
Kepulauan Mentawai
DESCRIPTION
Mag Earthquake 6.4 in Kab. Kep. Mentawai, Prov. West Sumatra
Update : Monday, August 29, 2022 Pkl. 17.30 WIB
Magnitude: 6.4 SR
Date : 29-Aug-2022
Earthquake Time : 10:29:14 WIB
Latitude : 0.99 LS
Longitude : 98.53 East Longitude
Depth : 10 Km
Location :
• Kec. Siberut Barat
- Ds. Simalegi
Earthquake conditions:
• The earthquake was felt quite strong for about 3-5 seconds in Kab. Kep. Mentawai
Impacts:
• ± 494 households / 2,326 people displaced in 3 locations;
Further Info / Handling Efforts:
1. Emergency Management
• There isn't any yet
2. Education
• 1 SMPN 3 Simalegi
• 1 SDN 11 Simalegi
3. Health
• 1 unit Puskesmas
4. Evacuation and Protection
• ± 494 KK / 2.326 displaced in 3 locations;
5. Search and Rescue
• Calling on and evacuating the community to a safer place
6. Logistics
• Provide logistical assistance to affected residents/refugees in the form of rice, instant noodles, mats, mattresses, and tents
7. Infrastructure / Material Losses
• 1 Church
• West Siberut District Office Hall
8. Economy
• There isn't any yet
9. Early Recovery
• There isn't any yet
10. Public Communication
• Telecommunication network/signal is somewhat disrupted in the affected location
11. Security
• TNI/Polri
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Kep. Mentawai urges the public to remain vigilant and evacuate to higher ground
• Continue to monitor
Urgent needs :
• lighting equipement
• Tent
• Mat
• Blanket
• Ready-to-eat meals
Elements involved:
• TNI, Polri, Basarnas
Source :
• BPBD Kab. Kep. Mentawai
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
