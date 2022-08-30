Indonesia, M6.4 Earthquake in West Sumatra (29 Aug 2022)

Sumatera Barat, Indonesia

Event Date : Mon, 29 Aug 2022

AHADID : AHA-EQ-2022-000910-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Mon, 29 Aug 2022 10:29:14

AFFECTED AREA/S

Kepulauan Mentawai

DESCRIPTION

Mag Earthquake 6.4 in Kab. Kep. Mentawai, Prov. West Sumatra

Update : Monday, August 29, 2022 Pkl. 17.30 WIB

Magnitude: 6.4 SR

Date : 29-Aug-2022

Earthquake Time : 10:29:14 WIB

Latitude : 0.99 LS

Longitude : 98.53 East Longitude

Depth : 10 Km

Location :

• Kec. Siberut Barat

- Ds. Simalegi

Earthquake conditions:

• The earthquake was felt quite strong for about 3-5 seconds in Kab. Kep. Mentawai

Impacts:

• ± 494 households / 2,326 people displaced in 3 locations;

Further Info / Handling Efforts:

1. Emergency Management

• There isn't any yet

2. Education

• 1 SMPN 3 Simalegi

• 1 SDN 11 Simalegi

3. Health

• 1 unit Puskesmas

4. Evacuation and Protection

• ± 494 KK / 2.326 displaced in 3 locations;

5. Search and Rescue

• Calling on and evacuating the community to a safer place

6. Logistics

• Provide logistical assistance to affected residents/refugees in the form of rice, instant noodles, mats, mattresses, and tents

7. Infrastructure / Material Losses

• 1 Church

• West Siberut District Office Hall

8. Economy

• There isn't any yet

9. Early Recovery

• There isn't any yet

10. Public Communication

• Telecommunication network/signal is somewhat disrupted in the affected location

11. Security

• TNI/Polri

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Kep. Mentawai urges the public to remain vigilant and evacuate to higher ground

• Continue to monitor

Urgent needs :

• lighting equipement

• Tent

• Mat

• Blanket

• Ready-to-eat meals

Elements involved:

• TNI, Polri, Basarnas

Source :

• BPBD Kab. Kep. Mentawai

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

