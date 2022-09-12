Indonesia, M6.2 Earthquake in West Sumatra (12 Sep 2022)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Kepulauan Mentawai, Padang

DESCRIPTION

Mag 6.2 Earthquake in Kab. Kep. Mentawai, Prov. West Sumatra

UPDATE : Sunday, September 11, 2022, Pkl. 09:25 WIB

Strength: Mag 6.2

Date : 11-Sep-2022

Earthquake Time : 06:10:43 WIB

Latitude : 1.18 South latitude

Longitude : 98.53 East Longitude

Depth : 10 Km

Location : Kep. Mentawai

Note: Earthquake epicenter is at sea and has no tsunami potential (BMKG)

161 km Northwest of KEP-MENTAWAI-SUMBAR

150 km Northwest of TUAPEJAT-SUMBAR

188 km Southwest of PARIAMAN-SUMBAR

233 km Southwest PADANG-SUMBAR

1075 km Northwest JAKARTA-INDONESIA

Aftershocks

Strength: Mag 5.4

Date : 11-Sep-2022

Earthquake Time : 06:24:01 WIB

Latitude : 1.25 LS

Longitude : 98.49 East Longitude

Depth: 11 Km

Location : Kep. Mentawai

Padang city

- The earthquake was felt strong for ± 10 seconds in the city of Padang. There is no panic happening in society

- BPBD Padang City gives an appeal to the public to always be alert, alert & not affected by issues that cannot be accounted for

Regency. Kep. Mentawai

- The earthquake was felt strongly for ± 5 seconds in Tua Pejat (BPBD office, Mentawai Regency)

- There was panic in the community. Some people have self-evacuated to refugee camps

- BPBD Kep. Mentawai is coordinating with related parties

Impacts:

Regency. Kep. Mentawai

• 2 people were injured (LS)

• 494 families / 2,326 people displaced

Material Losses:

Regency. Kep. Mentawai

• 2 fasdik units (RR)

• 1 unit of Puskesmas (RR)

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Kep. Mentawai coordinates with BPBD Prov. West Sumatra

• BPBD Kab. Kep. Mentawai conducts monitoring and data collection

• Padang City BPBD conducts monitoring

Source :

- Pusdalops BPBD Padang City

- Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Kep. Mentawai

- Pusdalops BPBD Prov. West Sumatra

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

