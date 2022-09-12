Indonesia, M6.2 Earthquake in West Sumatra (12 Sep 2022)

AFFECTED AREA/S
Kepulauan Mentawai, Padang
DESCRIPTION
Mag 6.2 Earthquake in Kab. Kep. Mentawai, Prov. West Sumatra
UPDATE : Sunday, September 11, 2022, Pkl. 09:25 WIB
Strength: Mag 6.2
Date : 11-Sep-2022
Earthquake Time : 06:10:43 WIB
Latitude : 1.18 South latitude
Longitude : 98.53 East Longitude
Depth : 10 Km
Location : Kep. Mentawai
Note: Earthquake epicenter is at sea and has no tsunami potential (BMKG)
161 km Northwest of KEP-MENTAWAI-SUMBAR
150 km Northwest of TUAPEJAT-SUMBAR
188 km Southwest of PARIAMAN-SUMBAR
233 km Southwest PADANG-SUMBAR
1075 km Northwest JAKARTA-INDONESIA
Aftershocks
Strength: Mag 5.4
Date : 11-Sep-2022
Earthquake Time : 06:24:01 WIB
Latitude : 1.25 LS
Longitude : 98.49 East Longitude
Depth: 11 Km
Location : Kep. Mentawai
Padang city
- The earthquake was felt strong for ± 10 seconds in the city of Padang. There is no panic happening in society
- BPBD Padang City gives an appeal to the public to always be alert, alert & not affected by issues that cannot be accounted for
Regency. Kep. Mentawai
- The earthquake was felt strongly for ± 5 seconds in Tua Pejat (BPBD office, Mentawai Regency)
- There was panic in the community. Some people have self-evacuated to refugee camps
- BPBD Kep. Mentawai is coordinating with related parties
Impacts:
Regency. Kep. Mentawai
• 2 people were injured (LS)
• 494 families / 2,326 people displaced
Material Losses:
Regency. Kep. Mentawai
• 2 fasdik units (RR)
• 1 unit of Puskesmas (RR)
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Kep. Mentawai coordinates with BPBD Prov. West Sumatra
• BPBD Kab. Kep. Mentawai conducts monitoring and data collection
• Padang City BPBD conducts monitoring
Source :
- Pusdalops BPBD Padang City
- Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Kep. Mentawai
- Pusdalops BPBD Prov. West Sumatra
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops