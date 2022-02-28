Indonesia, M6.1 Earthquake in West Sumatra (27 Feb 2022)

Sumatera Barat, Indonesia

Event Date : Fri, 25 Feb 2022

AHADID : AHA-EQ-2022-000229-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Sun, 27 Feb 2022 11:30:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Agam, Bukittinggi, Kepulauan Mentawai, Lima Puluh Kota, Padang, Padang Panjang, Padang Pariaman, Pariaman, Pasaman, Pasaman Barat, Pekanbaru

DESCRIPTION

1. SEQUENCE OF EVENTS (on 25 Feb 2022):

- 0835 HRS UTC+7: M5.2 with 10 Km depth, located 18 km Northeast of West Pasaman Regency, West Sumatra;

- 0839 HRS UTC+7: M6.2 corrected to M6.1 (by BMKG) with 10 Km depth, located 17 km Northeast of West Pasaman Regency, West Sumatra;

- 1102 HRS UTC+7: M5.0 with 10 Km depth, located 16 km Northeast of West Pasaman Regency, West Sumatra;

- 1106 HRS UTC+7: M5.1 with 10 Km depth, located 16 km Northeast of West Pasaman Regency, West Sumatra;

2 AFFECTED AREAS: West Pasaman, Pasaman, Agam, Padang City, Padang Pariaman, Pariaman City, Mentawai Islands, Lima Puluh Kota, Bukit Tinggi City, and Padang Panjang City (West Sumatra), and Pekanbaru City (Riau), Indonesia. According to media, it also impact Malaysia.

3. EFFORTS:

- BPBD in West Sumatra and Riau Provinces are currently coordinating with other relevant agencies to conduct rapid assessments

- BNPB has deployed TRC team to support Local Govt.

4. URGENT NEEDS: Tent, Food, Clean Water, and other-related logistics