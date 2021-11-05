Indonesia
Indonesia, M5.9 Earthquake in Central Maluku Regency, Maluku (4 Nov 2021)
Maluku, Indonesia
Event Date : Thu, 04 Nov 2021
AHADID : AHA-EQ-2021-000910-IDN | GLIDE Number:
Impact Update Date : Thu, 04 Nov 2021 09:42:44
AFFECTED AREA/S
Maluku Tengah
DESCRIPTION
Parameters :
Magnitude : 5.9 SR
Date : 04-Nov-2021
Earthquake Time : 09:42:44 WIB
Latitude : 2.81 S
Longitude : 129.34 E
Depth : 10 Km
Location : 69 km Northeast MALUKUTENGAH
Location:
Kec. Seram Utara
• Ds. Sawai
• Ds. Olong
• Ds. Besi
• Ds. Masidulan
Damages:
• 26 damaged housing units (data collection)
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Central Maluku conducts a rapid assessment and coordinates with relevant agencies
• BPBD Kab. Central Maluku gives an appeal to the public to remain vigilant and continue to refer to information from the BMKG
Latest Condition:
Thursday, 04 November 2021, Pkl. 7:20 p.m
• The weather is clear, people's activities have returned to normal
Source :
• BPBD Kab. Central Moluccas
Informed By:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops