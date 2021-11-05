Indonesia, M5.9 Earthquake in Central Maluku Regency, Maluku (4 Nov 2021)

Maluku, Indonesia

Event Date : Thu, 04 Nov 2021

AHADID : AHA-EQ-2021-000910-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Thu, 04 Nov 2021 09:42:44

AFFECTED AREA/S

Maluku Tengah

DESCRIPTION

Parameters :

Magnitude : 5.9 SR

Date : 04-Nov-2021

Earthquake Time : 09:42:44 WIB

Latitude : 2.81 S

Longitude : 129.34 E

Depth : 10 Km

Location : 69 km Northeast MALUKUTENGAH

Location:

Kec. Seram Utara

• Ds. Sawai

• Ds. Olong

• Ds. Besi

• Ds. Masidulan

Damages:

• 26 damaged housing units (data collection)

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Central Maluku conducts a rapid assessment and coordinates with relevant agencies

• BPBD Kab. Central Maluku gives an appeal to the public to remain vigilant and continue to refer to information from the BMKG

Latest Condition:

Thursday, 04 November 2021, Pkl. 7:20 p.m

• The weather is clear, people's activities have returned to normal

Source :

• BPBD Kab. Central Moluccas

Informed By:

PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB

