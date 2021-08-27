Indonesia, M5.8 Earthquake in Tojo Una-Una Regency, Central Sulawesi (26 Aug 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Tojo Una-Una

DESCRIPTION

Parameters :

Magnitude : 5.8

Date : 26 August 2021

Earthquake Time : 09:14:19 WIB

Latitude : 0.70 LS

Longitude : 121.51 BT

Depth : 10 Km

Update : Thursday, August 26, 2021, Pkl. 14.20 WIB

Location :

Kec. Ampana Tete

• Ds.Pusungi

Kec. Ratolindo

• Kel. Uentanaga Atas

• Kel. Muara Toba

• Kel. Dondo Barat

Kec. Ampana Kota

• Kel. Bailo

• Kel. Ampana

• Kel. Labiabae

Fatalities :

• 1 Dead

• ± 500 people displaced to higher area

Material Losses:

• 2 House Units Heavily damage

• 1 House Unit Moderately damage

• 18 Housing Units Slightly damage

• 1 Hospital Unit Slightly damage

• 1 Unit Mosque Slightly damage

• Soccer field wall.

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Tojo Una una went to the scene of the incident and conducted a quick review and coordinated with the relevant agencies

• BPBD Kab. Tojo Una una urges the public to remain calm and monitor information from official sources

• BPBD Kab. Tojo Una una conducts evacuation monitoring in the field

Latest Condition:

• The community still survives in the refugee camps for fear of aftershocks

Source :

BPBD Kab. Tojo Una-una

Informed By:

PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB

