Indonesia
Indonesia, M5.8 Earthquake in Tojo Una-Una Regency, Central Sulawesi (26 Aug 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Tojo Una-Una
DESCRIPTION
Parameters :
Magnitude : 5.8
Date : 26 August 2021
Earthquake Time : 09:14:19 WIB
Latitude : 0.70 LS
Longitude : 121.51 BT
Depth : 10 Km
Update : Thursday, August 26, 2021, Pkl. 14.20 WIB
Location :
Kec. Ampana Tete
• Ds.Pusungi
Kec. Ratolindo
• Kel. Uentanaga Atas
• Kel. Muara Toba
• Kel. Dondo Barat
Kec. Ampana Kota
• Kel. Bailo
• Kel. Ampana
• Kel. Labiabae
Fatalities :
• 1 Dead
• ± 500 people displaced to higher area
Material Losses:
• 2 House Units Heavily damage
• 1 House Unit Moderately damage
• 18 Housing Units Slightly damage
• 1 Hospital Unit Slightly damage
• 1 Unit Mosque Slightly damage
• Soccer field wall.
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Tojo Una una went to the scene of the incident and conducted a quick review and coordinated with the relevant agencies
• BPBD Kab. Tojo Una una urges the public to remain calm and monitor information from official sources
• BPBD Kab. Tojo Una una conducts evacuation monitoring in the field
Latest Condition:
• The community still survives in the refugee camps for fear of aftershocks
Source :
BPBD Kab. Tojo Una-una
Informed By:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
