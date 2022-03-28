Indonesia

Indonesia, M4.9 Earthquake in Ambon City (Maluku) (24 Mar 2022)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Maluku, Indonesia

Event Date : Thu, 24 Mar 2022

AHADID : AHA-EQ-2022-000391-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Sat, 26 Mar 2022 12:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Ambon

DESCRIPTION

Up-to-Date Condition:
• Ambon City :
- The earthquake was felt for 1-2 seconds in Ambon City
- No panic local residents
- Ambon City BPBD conducts area monitoring

• Regency. Western part of spooky
- The earthquake was felt quite strong 1-2 seconds in the district. Western part of spooky
- At this time the community is still on guard outside the house, afraid of aftershocks

Effort :
• Pusdalops PB BPBD West Seram Regency has conducted a rapid assessment and coordinated with the village authorities.
• TRC BPBD of West Seram Regency visited directly the affected location.
• The West Seram Regency BPBD reports to the Maluku Province BPBD BPBD Pusdalops.

Related Content