Indonesia, M4.9 Earthquake in Ambon City (Maluku) (24 Mar 2022)

Maluku, Indonesia

Event Date : Thu, 24 Mar 2022

AHADID : AHA-EQ-2022-000391-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Sat, 26 Mar 2022 12:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Ambon

DESCRIPTION

Up-to-Date Condition:

• Ambon City :

- The earthquake was felt for 1-2 seconds in Ambon City

- No panic local residents

- Ambon City BPBD conducts area monitoring

• Regency. Western part of spooky

- The earthquake was felt quite strong 1-2 seconds in the district. Western part of spooky

- At this time the community is still on guard outside the house, afraid of aftershocks

Effort :

• Pusdalops PB BPBD West Seram Regency has conducted a rapid assessment and coordinated with the village authorities.

• TRC BPBD of West Seram Regency visited directly the affected location.

• The West Seram Regency BPBD reports to the Maluku Province BPBD BPBD Pusdalops.