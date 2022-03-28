Indonesia
Indonesia, M4.9 Earthquake in Ambon City (Maluku) (24 Mar 2022)
Maluku, Indonesia
Event Date : Thu, 24 Mar 2022
AHADID : AHA-EQ-2022-000391-IDN | GLIDE Number:
Impact Update Date : Sat, 26 Mar 2022 12:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Ambon
DESCRIPTION
Up-to-Date Condition:
• Ambon City :
- The earthquake was felt for 1-2 seconds in Ambon City
- No panic local residents
- Ambon City BPBD conducts area monitoring
• Regency. Western part of spooky
- The earthquake was felt quite strong 1-2 seconds in the district. Western part of spooky
- At this time the community is still on guard outside the house, afraid of aftershocks
Effort :
• Pusdalops PB BPBD West Seram Regency has conducted a rapid assessment and coordinated with the village authorities.
• TRC BPBD of West Seram Regency visited directly the affected location.
• The West Seram Regency BPBD reports to the Maluku Province BPBD BPBD Pusdalops.