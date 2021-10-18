Indonesia, M4.8 Earthquake in Bali Province (17 Oct 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Bangli, Karangasem

DESCRIPTION

Development of Magnitude 4.8 Earthquake in Kab. Karangasem, Prov. Bali

UPDATE : Sunday, October 17, 2021, Pkl. 16:20 WIB

Parameters :

Magnitude : 4.8

Date : October 16, 2021

Earthquake Time : 03:18:23 WIB

Latitude : 8.32 S

Longitude : 115.45 E

Depth: 10KM

Affected location:

Kab. Karangasem

Kec. Kubu

• Ds. Ban

• Ds. Dukuh

Kec. Rendang

• Ds. Rendang

• Ds. Pempatan

Kec. Bebandem

• Ds. Jungutan

Kec. Selat

• Ds. Amerta Buana

Kab. Bangli

Kec. Kintamani

• Ds. Trunyan

• Ds. Abang Batu Dinding

• Ds. Abang Songan

Impacts:

• 3 dead

• 82 injured

• 5 families / 19 people displaced

Material Losses: (data collection)

• 269 houses heavily damaged

• 302 houses slightly damaged

• 12 houses moderately damaged

• 1 Ha of agriculture area

• 1 village office

• 1 puskesmas

• 1 bumdes

• 2 units of worship places

• 2 kitchen

• 2 toilet

• 21 units of pelinggih (sacred building) hevily damaged

• 6 paseh temple heavily damaged

• 2 temple heavily damaged

• 1 temple slightly damaged

• 1 educatilnal facilities

• 3 access points blocked by landslide

Effort :

• Local BPBD coordinates with relevant agencies to carry out evacuation and data collection

• BPBD Kab. Karangasem together with Dinsos Karangasem distributed logistics and family tents

Status :

• The Regent of Karangasem stipulates an Emergency Response Decree with the number 328/HK/2021 for 7 days starting from 16 - 22 October 2021

• The plan will determine the emergency response status in Kab. Bangli (still in progress)

BNPB Activities:

• Head of BNPB with his entourage to the earthquake-affected location in Kab. Karangasem to provide assistance in the form of:

- Packages of basic food/fast food and family tents in Ban Village, Kab. Karangasem.

- Packages of basic food/fast food at the Emergency Response Post at Kedisan Pier.

With details :

- Family Tent 20 units

- Fast food : 60 Packages

- Dishes: 433 Packages

- Nutritional Supplementary Food : 153 Packages

- Medical Mask : 14 boxes @2.000 pcs

- Hand washing soap: 10 boxes @ 24 bottles

- Hand Sanitizer 100 ml : 20 boxes @ 72 bottles

• The head of BNPB and his entourage visited the victims who were being treated at the Bangli Hospital

Latest Condition:

• The missing/buried victim has been found by the Joint SAR Team on Saturday, October 16, 2021

• The road to the scene has 3 landslide points from Abang hill so evacuation via the lake

• Currently the TRC team is installing family tents and delivering direct aid from the impact of yesterday's earthquake

• BPBD Kab. Bangli established a field post

Urgent needs :

• Need medical team and medicine

• Family Tent

• Tarpaulin

• Refugee tent

Source :

• Pusdalops BPBD Prov. Bali

• SAR RESCUE Bali Police

• BPBD Kab. Karangasem

• BPBD Kab. Bangli

• BPBD Prov. Bali

• BNPB Team

