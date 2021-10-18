Indonesia
Indonesia, M4.8 Earthquake and Landslide in Bali Province (17 Oct 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Bangli, Karangasem
DESCRIPTION
Development of Magnitude 4.8 Earthquake in Kab. Karangasem, Prov. Bali
UPDATE : Sunday, October 17, 2021, Pkl. 16:20 WIB
Parameters :
Magnitude : 4.8
Date : October 16, 2021
Earthquake Time : 03:18:23 WIB
Latitude : 8.32 S
Longitude : 115.45 E
Depth: 10KM
Affected location:
Kab. Karangasem
Kec. Kubu
• Ds. Ban
• Ds. Dukuh
Kec. Rendang
• Ds. Rendang
• Ds. Pempatan
Kec. Bebandem
• Ds. Jungutan
Kec. Selat
• Ds. Amerta Buana
Kab. Bangli
Kec. Kintamani
• Ds. Trunyan
• Ds. Abang Batu Dinding
• Ds. Abang Songan
Impacts:
• 3 dead
• 82 injured
• 5 families / 19 people displaced
Material Losses: (data collection)
• 269 houses heavily damaged
• 302 houses slightly damaged
• 12 houses moderately damaged
• 1 Ha of agriculture area
• 1 village office
• 1 puskesmas
• 1 bumdes
• 2 units of worship places
• 2 kitchen
• 2 toilet
• 21 units of pelinggih (sacred building) hevily damaged
• 6 paseh temple heavily damaged
• 2 temple heavily damaged
• 1 temple slightly damaged
• 1 educatilnal facilities
• 3 access points blocked by landslide
Effort :
• Local BPBD coordinates with relevant agencies to carry out evacuation and data collection
• BPBD Kab. Karangasem together with Dinsos Karangasem distributed logistics and family tents
Status :
• The Regent of Karangasem stipulates an Emergency Response Decree with the number 328/HK/2021 for 7 days starting from 16 - 22 October 2021
• The plan will determine the emergency response status in Kab. Bangli (still in progress)
BNPB Activities:
• Head of BNPB with his entourage to the earthquake-affected location in Kab. Karangasem to provide assistance in the form of:
- Packages of basic food/fast food and family tents in Ban Village, Kab. Karangasem.
- Packages of basic food/fast food at the Emergency Response Post at Kedisan Pier.
With details :
- Family Tent 20 units
- Fast food : 60 Packages
- Dishes: 433 Packages
- Nutritional Supplementary Food : 153 Packages
- Medical Mask : 14 boxes @2.000 pcs
- Hand washing soap: 10 boxes @ 24 bottles
- Hand Sanitizer 100 ml : 20 boxes @ 72 bottles
• The head of BNPB and his entourage visited the victims who were being treated at the Bangli Hospital
Latest Condition:
• The missing/buried victim has been found by the Joint SAR Team on Saturday, October 16, 2021
• The road to the scene has 3 landslide points from Abang hill so evacuation via the lake
• Currently the TRC team is installing family tents and delivering direct aid from the impact of yesterday's earthquake
• BPBD Kab. Bangli established a field post
Urgent needs :
• Need medical team and medicine
• Family Tent
• Tarpaulin
• Refugee tent
Source :
• Pusdalops BPBD Prov. Bali
• SAR RESCUE Bali Police
• BPBD Kab. Karangasem
• BPBD Kab. Bangli
• BPBD Prov. Bali
• BNPB Team
Informed By:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
