Indonesia: Lombok Earthquakes Emergency Plan of Action Operation Update n° 2 (MDRID013)

Description of the disaster

Since the first 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck off Lombok, province of West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, on Sunday 29 July 2018, four further earthquakes and multiple aftershocks in the last month have impacted the districts of North Lombok, East Lombok, West Lombok, Central Lombok and Mataram in addition to Bali and Sumbawa islands, to a smaller extent. According to BPNB, as of 17 August, the multiple disasters have resulted in 483 deaths, 1,413 people injured and 431,416 displaced.

According to BNPB reports as of 17 August, which does not include data from the latest quakes on 19 August, damages to infrastructure include the following:

There has also been some damage to main roads, resulting in constraints to accessing some of the affected areas, as well as disruption to communication lines in some affected areas. Information on the impact of the latest earthquakes on Sumbawa island are not yet available. A major challenge related to verifying the numbers include the multiple earthquakes and subsequent additional damages as a result, with assessments having to be conducted repeatedly as the number of collapsed buildings and affected people increase, corresponding to additional needs as well.

The Government of West Nusa Tenggara Province extended the provincial level state of calamity up to 25 August, following the result of the multiple quakes and its impact. BNPB has indicated that there is no request for international assistance, with the Government of Indonesia declaring it a provincial level disaster.

Summary of the current response

Overview of Host National Society

PMI has been on the ground from the onset, deploying over 450 volunteers in the past month of August to support search, rescue and recovery efforts, delivery of immediate assistance, undertake assessments, provide field kitchen and medical services, support the construction of emergency shelters and deliver clean water. In addition, PMI national headquarters key staff with IFRC deployed immediately to the field to support and accelerate the initial response.

Additional volunteers and staff members have also been mobilized and deployed from nine other provinces to support in the response. Since the onset of the first earthquake on 29 July, PMI have distributed over 4.3 million litres of clean water to ten sub-districts, delivered psychosocial support to 6,827 individuals, constructed 1,423 emergency shelters to date, delivered emergency medical services to 6,048 individuals and delivered 14,917 hot meals.

Overview of Red Cross Red Crescent Movement in country

PMI works with the IFRC and ICRC as well as American, Australian and Japanese Red Cross societies in-country. All these partners are coordinating with PMI on how and where they can provide support.

IFRC have a country cluster support team (CCST) for Indonesia and Timor Leste consisting of a head of office and technical capacities in disaster management, health, water, sanitation and hygiene, national society development (including PGI), communication, community engagement and accountability (CEA) and support services in finance, human resources and administration. Partner national societies present include American Red Cross, Australian Red Cross and Japanese Red Cross Society. ICRC are also present in-country to support set up restoring family link (RFL) hotline system and PMI has, through a Movement-wide CEA Technical Working Group established at the national level, secured a support from ICRC to help manage community feedback and complaints received on social media. Information sharing and coordination meetings, usually led by PMI, have taken place since the first earthquake. A proactive approach will be maintained regarding engagement with the international media so that the Red Cross response is well-profiled and resource mobilization efforts are supported. The CCST is also set to provide financial support to enable the mobilization of personnel and supplies by PMI.

Movement coordination meetings were conducted with partners and ICRC to discuss the response to date and how to best support the National Society’s continued efforts in a coordinated manner. Bilateral offers of support from sister national societies including Singapore Red Cross, Turkish Red Crescent as well as Qatar Red Crescent were extended, with a clear request from PMI that all offers be coordinated through IFRC. PMI Lombok chapter coordinated closely with local government and other stakeholders regularly on the ground and consolidate assessment report and response strategy and identify the gaps.

American Red Cross confirmed USD 40,000 can be allocated for relief support (stock replenishment and mobilization cost from regional warehouses as designated by existing USAID/OFDA’s logistics readiness project fund), complementing the support of this operation since the onset of the first earthquake. Both Australian and American Red Cross are also supporting the ongoing operations with human resources mobilized from their teams in Jakarta in coordination with IFRC.

Overview of non-RCRC actors in country

PMI and the IFRC coordinate with BNPB and the Ministry of Social Affairs (MOSA) on the humanitarian impact caused by the earthquake. PMI is also in close coordination with the District Health Office (DHO) to obtain updated information on the immediate medical needs of injured people, especially those who need further medical assistance.

At the country level, IFRC participates in meetings of the humanitarian country team chaired by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) held both during disasters and non-emergency times. Together with MOSA, the national cluster lead, PMI and IFRC, as co-leads, initiated the first shelter cluster coordination meeting on 30 July at national level to share information on current rapid assessment result, plan on joint needs assessment, government response plan, analysing gaps and potential support of other organization and the mechanism of cluster coordination at all levels. Further support to the shelter cluster coordination is still under discussion.

PMI also attend national cluster coordination meetings where possible, and IFRC maintains contact and shares information with the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance (AHA Centre), of which PMI have an embedded member in the ASEAN emergency response and assessment team (ASEAN ERAT).

Finally, PMI and the IFRC are also coordinating with some actors on the ground including Telecoms Sans Frontieres and community radio groups to improve efforts in communicating with affected communities.