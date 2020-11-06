Indonesia: Lombok Earthquakes, Emergency Plan of Action Operation (EPoA) 26 Months Update n° MDRID013

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Since the first 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Lombok, province of Nusa Tenggara Barat, Indonesia, on 29 July 2018, four further earthquakes and multiple aftershocks impacted the districts of North Lombok, East Lombok, West Lombok, Central Lombok, Mataram, and Sumbawa island, in addition to Bali island. The Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana or BNPB) reports that, as of 1 October 2018, the impacts of the disaster are as in the infographic below.

The districts’ governments affected by the disaster issued a decree on verification of the number of severe damages that are eligible for government housing assistance within the categories of RISHA, RIKO, RIKA, RISBA, RISBARI.

The Government has committed to provide the following cash stimulus for permanent shelter reconstruction:

Households with destroyed/heavily damaged houses: 50 million rupiah (approximately CHF 3,473) in 3 installments (target 75,138 units across the 7 Districts); Households with moderately damaged houses: 25 million rupiah (approximately CHF 1,737) – target data not available; and Households with lightly damaged houses: 15 million rupiah (approximately CHF 1,042) - target data missing

Another magnitude 5.8 earthquake shook the Island of Lombok, Nusa Tenggara Barat on 17 March 2019, with depth of 19 km and followed within minutes by another earthquake of 5.2 magnitude with depth of 10 km and epicentre located in East Lombok. The earthquake was felt strongly in West Lombok, North Lombok, East Lombok, and mildly in Central Lombok and Mataram. No tsunami alert was issued by the authorities; however, people in Lombok panicked and evacuated to the nearest higher ground.

On 18 March 2019, PMI/ IFRC joint teams visited North Lombok and East Lombok districts for further assessment of damage and needs. An information bulletin was published on 22 March. The findings of the assessment did not reflect major needs. PMI, supported by IFRC, provided assistance to affected families without the need to revise the emergency plan of action.

COVID-19 Pandemic

On 13 April 2020, the Government declared a state of emergency for COVID-19 as a non-natural disaster in Indonesia. The number of confirmed cases has continued to increase significantly since the announcement of the first two cases in March 2020. Based on Indonesia Ministry of Health data as of 1 October 2020, 291,182 people have tested positive, of which 10,856 cases have been fatal. The Indonesian Ministry of Health on 10 March 2020 activated 132 referral hospitals in 33 provinces for COVID-19 case management. The government also established an emergency hospital for COVID-19 quarantine and treatment in Galang Island of Riau Islands Province.

The declaration allows the government to invoke powers to ease the entry of international aid, as well as to generate or allocate funds to respond to the pandemic. The president also formed the COVID-19 acceleration Task Force, with the Head of BNPB as leading the task force. BNBP stated a 91-day emergency status on the pandemic starting from 29 February until 29 May 2020. Task forces have also been established for 25 provinces, of which 11 provinces have declared an emergency status. The task force is assigned to lead the prevention, response and recovery activities, as well as to employ experts to support the responses. The task force is also required to consult the policy plan with the head of the national task force.