Indonesia: Lombok Earthquake Operation Update n° MDRID013

This operation update for the Lombok operation covers the community-level relief and recovery interventions which have concluded in February 2021. This report reflects the overall achievements of the Lombok operation, except for the remaining National Society Development projects which are expected to be completed before the closure of the appeal. This report also includes information from the Shelter Cluster Support Team which concluded its activities in March 2021.

The final report for the appeal, which will include Sunda and Central Sulawesi operations, will be published in November 2021, three months after the closure of the appeal. The final report will reflect the overall context of the disasters, the operational strategy, the overall achievements (in numbers), operational support and coordination component, the PMI branch construction projects, and findings and recommendations from the CVA lessons learned and the Final Evaluation.