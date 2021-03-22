Indonesia, Landslides in Tangerang Regency, Banten Province (20:30 Mar 13 2021)

Description

Landslides in the Tangerang Regency, Prov. Banten

Chronology:

• High intensity rain which caused the cisadane river to overflow and erode the village road of Tanjung Burung village on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 20.30 WIB

Location:

Kec. Teluk Naga

Ds. Tanjung Burung

Fatalities :

• ± 100 households affected

Material Disadvantages:

• Village road access is cut off ± 20 meters long and 3 meters wide

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Tangerang coordinates with related agencies in order to monitor and collect data on the location of the incident

Source:

• Head of KL BPBD Kab. Tangerang Bpk. Kosrudin

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS BNPB

Call Center / Complaint Number: 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Tangerang District, Banten Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 100

Affected Persons: 500

Damages

Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 1 road (20m long and 3m wide)