Indonesia, Landslides in Tangerang District, Banten Province (20:30 Mar 13 2021)
Description
Landslides in the district. Tangerang, Prov. Banten
Chronology:
• High intensity rain which caused the cisadane river to overflow and erode the village road of Tanjung Burung village on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 20.30 WIB
Location:
Kec. Teluk Naga
Ds. Cape of Birds
Fatalities :
• ± 100 households affected
Material Disadvantages:
• Village road access is cut off ± 20 meters long and 3 meters wide
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Tangerang coordinates with related agencies in order to monitor and collect data on the location of the incident
Source:
• Head of KL BPBD Kab. Tangerang Bpk. Kosrudin
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS BNPB
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Tangerang District, Banten Province
Casualties
Affected Families: 100
Affected Persons: 500
Damages
Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 1 road (20m long and 3m wide)