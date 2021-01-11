Indonesia

Indonesia, Landslides in Sumedang, West Java (16:00 Jan 9 2021)

Description

Landslides in the district. Sumedang, Prov. West Java

Chronology:

  • Due to high intensity rain and unstable soil structure that occurred on Saturday, January 9, 2021. 16.00 WIB
  • There has been a subsequent landslide at 19.00 WIB

Location:

Kec. Cimanggung
Ds. Cihanjuang

Fatalities :

First Landslide:

  • ± 8 people were buried

Subsequent landslides:

  • 11 people (MD)
  • 3 people (LB)
  • 15 people (LR)

Material Disadvantages:

  • 14 housing units (RB) (1st Landslide)
  • Data collection for follow-up reports

Effort :

  • TRC BPBD Kab. Sumedang conducted rapid assessments, coordinated with relevant agencies and together with the joint team carried out the evacuation

Advanced Condition:

  • 10/01/2021, Pkl. 07.00 WIB the weather is sunny and cloudy
  • The search process continued this morning
  • Follow-up victims consisted of people watching and officers who were doing the evacuation

Source:

  • Mr. Herman Secretary District. Sumedang
  • Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Sumedang

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Complaint / Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Sumedang, West Java

Casualties

Death: 11
Injured: 18
Affected Families: 6
Affected Persons: 29

Damages

