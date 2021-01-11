Indonesia
Indonesia, Landslides in Sumedang, West Java (16:00 Jan 9 2021)
Description
Landslides in the district. Sumedang, Prov. West Java
Chronology:
- Due to high intensity rain and unstable soil structure that occurred on Saturday, January 9, 2021. 16.00 WIB
- There has been a subsequent landslide at 19.00 WIB
Location:
Kec. Cimanggung
Ds. Cihanjuang
Fatalities :
First Landslide:
- ± 8 people were buried
Subsequent landslides:
- 11 people (MD)
- 3 people (LB)
- 15 people (LR)
Material Disadvantages:
- 14 housing units (RB) (1st Landslide)
- Data collection for follow-up reports
Effort :
- TRC BPBD Kab. Sumedang conducted rapid assessments, coordinated with relevant agencies and together with the joint team carried out the evacuation
Advanced Condition:
- 10/01/2021, Pkl. 07.00 WIB the weather is sunny and cloudy
- The search process continued this morning
- Follow-up victims consisted of people watching and officers who were doing the evacuation
Source:
- Mr. Herman Secretary District. Sumedang
- Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Sumedang
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Sumedang, West Java
Casualties
Death: 11
Injured: 18
Affected Families: 6
Affected Persons: 29
Damages