Indonesia

Indonesia, Landslides in Lumajang Regency, East Java Province (01:00 Oct 1 2020)

Description

Landslides in the district. Lumajang, Prov. East Java

Update: Friday 02 October 2020 Pkl. 17.00 WIB

Chronology:

  • There was a landslide on Thursday, October 1, 2020 around Pkl. 01.00 WIB due rain with high intensity

Fatalities :

  • ± 42 households affected

Material Disadvantages:

  • 24 units of RR houses

  • 18 housing units affected

  • The road is covered with landslide material along 50 meters

State of the art:

  • Cloudy weather

  • The landslide material on the road has been successfully cleared and the road can be passed by vehicles

Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Lumajang Regency, East Java Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 42
Affected Persons: 210

Damages

Damaged houses: 41 Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 50 m road covered with landslides

