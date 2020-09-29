Indonesia
Indonesia - Landslides (BNPB, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 September 2020)
- Several landslides triggered by heavy rain occurred across Tarakan City (North Kalimantan Province, northern Borneo Island, central Indonesia) on 28 September, resulting in casualties.
- National authorities report that 11 people died and 3 others were injured in two sub-districts (in North Tarakan and in Central Tarakan.) Landslides damaged at least 19 residential units.
- Orange alerts for heavy rain with lightning and strong wind have been issued over North Kalimantan Province, starting as of 30 September. Moderate rain is forecast over most of North Kalimantan on 29-30 September.