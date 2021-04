Indonesia - Landslides (BNPB, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 April 2021)

Heavy rain has been affecting western Java Island (particularly the West Java Province) since 16 April, causing landslides that have resulted in displacements and damage. The Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) reports, as of 20 April, 56 displaced people, 15 affected families and 20 damaged houses across Ciradas and Sukaresmi Villages (Bekasi Regency, West Java Province), due to landslides occurred on 17 April. Over the next 24 hours, moderate rain is forecast over wester Java and heavy rain is forecast over central and eastern Regencies of the Island.